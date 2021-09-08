Watch: Teen warned over high-altitude lockdown stunt

Footage appears to show a young male in the cab of a high-rise crane in Auckland during Alert level 4 lockdown. Video / @af1z7 via Tik Tok

A group of Auckland teens sharing videos of death-defying high-rise stunts online has struck again, this time falling foul of police and breaching level 4 lockdown rules.

The group, who had previously filmed themselves on rooftops across the CBD, shared video taken from the cab of a crane high above St Heliers.

The video shows the teens enjoying million-dollars views of the sunset from above the wealthy suburb - and also the significant police response that followed.

The group claimed online that they had been trying to climb the crane "peacefully" but had been thwarted by "rich Karens".

"Rich Karens in Auckland are snitches," they wrote and included video of a woman watching them from her window, claiming she was calling police.

The video shows that the teens gained access to the cab of the crane. Photo / TikTok

One clip showed a member of the group cycling past police, who appear to be unaware of his involvement in the trespass.

"Our mate got caught by the feds," reads the caption on the video.

The videos were posted to the same account as used the last time the group hit the headlines.

In that instance, the teens were seen accessing rooftops in Auckland's CBD and filming themselves perilously close to the edge of the high-rise towers.

One commenter online criticised them for breaching lockdown rules, writing: "It's lockdown for a reason, unless you live there you can't do that."

"Bro even if you live there you're still not allowed to climb the crane," the account said.

Others pointed out that neighbours calling the police might have been concerned that the teens might have been suicidal.

"Nah G, I like my life," the account replied.

Police attended the scene. Photo / TikTok

In a statement to the Herald, police confirmed they had attended the incident on Saturday August 21 on Waimarie Street in St Heliers after three youths were seen trespassing on a construction site.

"Two of the youths were climbing up a crane and the third was on the ground," police said.

"The youths left the area but one was located shortly after. He told police he had travelled in from Waiuku.

"The youth was given a verbal warning for the trespassing and an infringement notice for breaching the Public Health Order."

Echoing previous warnings, police said they strongly discouraged anyone from partaking in similar activities, saying they were "putting their own safety at serious risk".