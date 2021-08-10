A step away from death: Teens' climbing videos prompt warning

Auckland teens film themselves performing stunts on high-rise buildings. Video / TikTok

They're at it again.

Groups of teens are again putting their lives at risk for internet fame, sharing videos of themselves performing dangerous stunts atop Auckland skyscrapers.

Police have spoken out, warning others away from similar actions and asking the public to contact them if they anyone putting their life at risk.

The latest videos, posted to a short-lived TikTok account, show a group of young people scaling notable Auckland high-rises.

The videos show them on the roof of the 117 metre tall Quay West building, home to a hotel and apartments.

They can be seen walking along a narrow ledge, dangling their feet over the edge and, in a heart-stopping moment, stepping on the building's signage.

Video shows one of the young people stepping on the narrow letters of the Quay West signage. Photo / TikTok

Another video shows the group gaining access to the roof of the towers at 205 Queen St.

After squeezing through a door, the group watch the sunset from the roof of one tower before they are spotted by residents of a nearby penthouse apartment.

The video shows just how close the teens come to the edge. Photo / TikTok

Police told the Herald that these specific incidents had not been reported to them but they were aware of recent media reports on similar stunts.

"Obviously Police would strongly discourage anyone partaking in such an activity and putting their own safety at serious risk and we would investigate if we had any complaints from building owners," a police spokesperson told the Herald.

"We ask anyone who has concerns for someone's safety to contact 111 immediately," they added.

The Herald has approached Quay West management for comment.

'Reward is thrill'

The video is the latest in a series of stunts that have hit the headlines.

Last month another TikTok account emerged that briefly shared videos of Auckland teens putting their lives at risk.

In the videos, the teens were seen teetering on the edge of buildings and steel bars from construction sites, dangling their legs off and looking hundreds of metres down to the concrete.

The teens warn in the TikTok videos that their stunts are the actions of "professionals".

When met with criticism online and questioned about the major risks, the person running the TikTok account responded, writing: "Not that high of a risk. Reward is thrill."

In 2020, two men filmed themselves risking their lives by scaling the Pacifica building in downtown Auckland, which is the second tallest in Auckland at 178 metres.

At the time, police slammed their actions, saying they were putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.

Video of the stunt was posted to Instagram and shows the pair walking on top of the building and dangling from the scaffolding.

"I wish I could describe the complexity and process of becoming fearless," one of the men boldly stated in a caption attached to the video.

"Danger might be real but fear is a choice, all of the fears we don't face quickly become our limits."

He teasingly warned users not to watch the video "if you have anxiety".