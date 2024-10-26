“That’s effectively why we believe he has taken the children, over custody,” Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders told the Herald in Marokopa manhunt: The pursuit of fugitive Tom Phillips and his kids,a mini-documentary about the case.
“It should have been stopped a long time ago, I can’t believe that this has been allowed to happen. It’s like the system really doesn’t care.
“Regardless of what I have been saying, every step of the way nobody listened to me, I was just ignored, time and time again, minimised, gaslit and yet, look where we are.”
Cat spoke out publicly for the first time in June when police offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of the children.
“They’re innocent, they do not deserve this,” Cat said.
Police confirmed they spoke to members of Phillips’ family about joining a public appeal for information, but they chose not to speak out.
Sightings of Phillips should be reported to police by calling 111 immediately. Information after the fact can be passed on by calling 105 or making a report online referencing the file number 230516/7295.
