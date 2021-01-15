Watch: Man with firearm storms jewellery store, robbers take more than $160,000 worth of stock

This is the moment an Auckland jewellery merchant and dealer came face to face with two armed men.

T Jordan was in his Botany Town Centre store TJ Handcrafted on Sunday afternoon when two men dressed in black casually walked in.

They were both armed with firearms, Jordan claims.

"This was no time for bravery," he told the Herald.

The men took a bag full of jewellery worth more than $160,000.

Security footage provided from within the store shows only the second man also had a duffel bag.

The second man entering the store, armed with a shotgun. Photo / Supplied

The first man to enter was wearing all black clothing and a black motorcycle helmet.

Police confirmed on Monday one of the men was armed with a shotgun.

T Jordan (in white) speaks to the armed man. Photo / Supplied

Although the ordeal was terrifying, Jordan said it quickly turned comedic after the men tried to make their getaway with a bunch of jewellery.

Police investigating the incident have since arrested a 41-year-old man, who will appear in Manukau District Court on January 18.

A spokesperson said the man was facing charges including aggravated robbery and presenting a firearm.

While the men were inside the store, Jordan seized an opportunity to run away, slamming the door on the face of the man armed with the shotgun.

The offenders quickly followed Jordan out, fleeing the scene after taking their fill from one of his jewellery cabinets on a moped - except it wasn't that easy for them.

Jordan said as the men tried to take off, the man driving the getaway moped let the clutch off too quickly, forcing the front tyre to lift off the ground.

The moped was later found in the nearby East Tāmaki area, Counties Manukau CIB detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson said on Monday.

The first man to enter the store is the last to leave, with a bag full of jewellery. Photo / Supplied

Scene examinations were carried out after the robbery, and inquiries are ongoing.

Jordan said the work the police had done and mall security had been of the highest standard and he was very impressed.

"They have done a fantastic job," he said.

Never in his life had he experienced anything like this, not even in Johannesburg where he worked as a merchant for years, Jordan said.

Jordan has offered a $5000 reward for information in relation to incident.

A police spokesperson said their inquiries were ongoing.

"Anyone who has information that may assist our inquiries and has not spoken with police is asked to come forward," they said.

"They can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 210110/5931 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."