A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Lake Ferry Rd in the South Wairarapa this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a serious crash involving a motorcycle between Kahutara Rd and Sinclair Way, shortly before 11.45am on Saturday morning.

A helicopter took the motorcyclist, reported to have serious injuries, to Wellington Hospital.

Lake Ferry Rd has now reopened to motorists.