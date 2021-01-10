Men armed with shotgun rob Botany jewellery store, flee on moped

The store where the goods were stolen from. Photo / Michael Craig

Two men have robbed a jewellery store in Botany armed with a shotgun, then fleeing the scene on a moped.

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of the TJ Handcrafted store at Botany Town Centre after the offenders entered the store after 2pm yesterday.

One of the two men was armed with a shotgun, Counties Manukau CIB detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson says.

After robbing the store, the men took off with some jewellery and fled the shooting centre on a moped.

"This moped was later located in the nearby East Tāmaki area and is being examined," McPherson said.

"Our inquiries are continuing, including scene examinations being conducted at the store yesterday."

Anyone who has information which could assist police and who has not already spoken with them is asked to come forward.

They can contact them on 105 quoting the file number 210110/5931 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.