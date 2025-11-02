Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak on Newstalk ZB this morning after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit last week.

The interview with Mike Hosking at 7.35am will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

Luxon mixed and mingled with some of the world’s most powerful leaders, such as US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his time in South Korea.

At the meeting with Xi, Luxon made sure New Zealand was still on the Chinese radar.

Speaking of New Zealand’s relationship with China, Luxon said it was an “important” and “complex” one with areas for further co-operation but also differences to be called out publicly and privately.

The leaders previously met in June when Christopher Luxon was in Beijing. Photo / Supplied.

It comes as changes to Chinese tourist visas were announced this morning, as Chinese tourists will no longer need to apply for a New Zealand visitor visa if they already hold an Australian one.

The changes announced by Minister for Immigration Erica Stanford are expected to bring a boost to the country’s tourism sector.

“We anticipate that as many as 50,000 additional visitors may now come each year on holiday via Australia through these changes,” she said.

Currently, those travelling from China to New Zealand must apply for a visitor visa, which costs $441 and can take up to two weeks to process.

However, the change now means Chinese visitors with a valid Australian visa can request an Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) - permission to enter New Zealand without needing a visa.

Yesterday, Health Minister Simeon Brown also announced four hospitals will open new wards during the second half of next year.

The rapid-build projects will provide for 140 new beds nationwide at Middlemore Hospital, Waikato Hospital, Wellington Regional Hospital and Nelson Hospital, said Brown.

The minister said the wards would be constructed offsite and installed on hospital grounds.

They will open at the same time as a new ward at Hawke’s Bay Hospital that was announced in February.

“These new wards will make a real difference for both patients and staff. They will ease pressure on emergency departments, support faster admissions and discharges and improve patient flow right across the hospital,” Brown said.