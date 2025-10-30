Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Inside the room as Christopher Luxon and New Zealand won big with US President Donald Trump – Jamie Ensor

Jamie Ensor
Analysis by
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Jamie Ensor is a political reporter for the NZ Herald, based at Parliament in Wellington.

Jamie Ensor breaks down the unexpected meeting reshaping NZ’s diplomatic week.

New Zealand’s Christopher Luxon has had his first face time with US President Donald Trump on the sideline of the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit. The Herald’s Jamie Ensor was in Gyeongju, South Korea as it happened.

“No, it’s just about me doing my job,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save