Luxon told the Herald previously they had developed a “good connection” during that phone call and believed any meeting would have a focus on “building the relationship”.
“We will have different views on trade, as we’ve articulated pretty well into their system. We’ll see how it goes, but if it happens, great, and if it doesn’t, you know, so be it as well.”
Luxons said tariffs, like those imposed by Trump earlier this year, were not “the way to go forward as a free trading, rules-based country”.
However, he has also acknowledged Trump was “pretty crystal clear” during his election campaign that he intended to go down that route.
New Zealand was given a base 15% tariff rate by the US, a lot lower than many Asian nations. Luxon said this week that a trade deal with the US during the Asian tour was highly unlikely.
Jamie Ensor is a senior political reporter for NZ Herald travelling with the Prime Minister in Asia this week.