Prime Minister Christopher Luxon could come face-to-face with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Luxon is scheduled to touch down in Busan, South Korea on Wednesday morning for the second leg of his Asia trip. He will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in Gyeongju this week.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has invited Luxon to an Apec leaders’ dinner on Wednesday night that the Kiwi Prime Minister plans to attend.

It’s been reported that Trump is also scheduled to attend a leaders’ dinner after earlier in the day delivering keynote remarks at the Apec CEO summit luncheon. Luxon is expected at the CEO summit, but he is not planning to be at the luncheon.

The two leaders are yet to meet in person. They previously spoke on the phone following the US President’s re-election last November.