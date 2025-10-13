Trump appeared to be keenly aware of that as he used his speech to proclaim the dawn of a new regional order that could lead to long-term stability.
He told the Knesset that Israel had “won all that they can through force of arms” and said it was now time “translate these victories... into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the Middle East”.
But the path to peace is littered with obstacles – and Trump is not known for his attention to the fine print.
Hamas’ refusal to disarm and Israel’s failure to pledge a full withdrawal from the devastated territory are all key, unresolved issues that could yet torpedo a longer-term deal.
As he headed from Israel to Egypt, Trump will hope to make a start on those at the Gaza summit with around 20 world leaders in the resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.
The US President jokingly admitted, however, that he may not have made the best of starts after he overstayed in Israel and kept the leaders waiting for some three hours.