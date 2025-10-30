Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Analysis
Home / World

Trump’s brand of chaos gifts China a chance to pitch itself to global partners seeking stability

Analysis by
Ishaan Tharoor
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are about to meet in in Busan, South Korea. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are about to meet in in Busan, South Korea. Photo / Getty Images

The latest round of brinkmanship could end in a display of bonhomie.

Only weeks ago, there were suggestions that United States President Donald Trump might call off his planned face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for today on the sidelines of a summit in Busan, South

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save