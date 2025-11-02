Advertisement
Government announces 140 new hospital beds to boost capacity

RNZ
2 mins to read

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the rapid-build projects will provide for 140 new beds nationwide at Middlemore Hospital, Waikato Hospital, Wellington Hospital and Nelson Hospital. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Four hospitals will open new wards during the second half of 2026.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the rapid-build projects will provide for 140 new beds nationwide at Middlemore Hospital, Waikato Hospital, Wellington Regional Hospital and Nelson Hospital.

They will open at the same time as a new ward at

