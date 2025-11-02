Health Minister Simeon Brown said the rapid-build projects will provide for 140 new beds nationwide at Middlemore Hospital, Waikato Hospital, Wellington Hospital and Nelson Hospital. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Four hospitals will open new wards during the second half of 2026.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the rapid-build projects will provide for 140 new beds nationwide at Middlemore Hospital, Waikato Hospital, Wellington Regional Hospital and Nelson Hospital.

They will open at the same time as a new ward at Hawke’s Bay Hospital that was announced in February.

Major rebuilds were currently under way in Wellington, Nelson, Whangārei and Dunedin.

“These new wards will make a real difference for both patients and staff. They will ease pressure on emergency departments, support faster admissions and discharges and improve patient flow right across the hospital,” Brown said.