Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Visa-free travel to NZ opened up for Chinese tourists travelling via Australia

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Nearly 250,000 Chinese tourists visited New Zealand in the year ending July.

Nearly 250,000 Chinese tourists visited New Zealand in the year ending July.

The country’s tourism sector is forecast to see a boost as Chinese tourists can now travel visa-free to New Zealand through Australia.

In a change announced today by Minister for Immigration Erica Stanford and Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Louise Upston, Chinese tourists won’t need to apply for a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save