Visa-free travel to NZ opened up for Chinese tourists travelling via Australia

An NZeTA costs $17 and can take up to 72 hours to process.

Stanford said China is the country’s third-largest tourism market, with nearly 250,000 arrivals in the year ending July 2025.

“We anticipate that as many as 50,000 additional visitors may now come each year on holiday via Australia through these changes,” she said.

“This visa setting will make it far easier and cheaper than ever for Chinese visitors to get here for a holiday to experience what New Zealand has to offer.”

Upston said smoother, more seamless travel across the Tasman would encourage more Chinese tourists to make New Zealand part of their next holiday.

“This change is fantastic news for both Chinese visitors looking to include New Zealand in their travel plans and for our tourism sector right across the country,” she said.

“Overseas tourists coming to New Zealand remain a key driver of regional growth. We remain fully committed to supporting the regions to thrive, including by getting more travellers to New Zealand.

“Making it easier for Chinese travellers to hop across the Tasman helps grow the economy, reconnects family and friends, and strengthens trade and business ties.

