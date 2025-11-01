Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made sure New Zealand was still on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s radar when the pair briefly caught up in South Korea.
The face-to-face, at a gala dinner on the last night of Luxon’s time at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, was a “personal conversation”rather than about any specific geopolitical or economic issues.
“Just making sure that New Zealand’s still on his radar,” Luxon told reporters on Saturday.
“That’s one of the benefits with these events, is if you’re an extrovert like me and you like building relationships with people.”
So is New Zealand still on Xi’s radar? Absolutely, Luxon said.
The Prime Minister said leaders at Apec were keen for it to continue to be a body to “invent and incubate and innovate new trading architecture”.
He also believed there was a “very strong feeling about wanting to work together and advance the rules-based system”. There was “huge momentum” for this.
Without specifically referring to Trump’s tariffs, Luxon said the “change in the trading environment” had been a “wake-up call” for some countries as they were “locked into” traditional trade partnerships and “they can’t move as flexibly as we’ve been able to”.
He believed New Zealand businesses were well-placed to deal with international tumult as they are “lean, mean, fit and they’re damn good”.
“They’re hugely agile and they can move between markets at a drop of a hat.”
Those encounters have included Xi, Trump, Australia’s Anthony Albanese, Canada’s Mark Carney, Japan’s Sane Takaichi, Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto, Malaysia’s Anwar bin Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the heads of various South-East Asian nations.