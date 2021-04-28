Watch: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after US Chamber of Commerce appearance

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is preparing to speak to New Zealand media after a Zoom conference session with the US Chamber of Commerce.
She took part in the event from the Auckland CBD. It was billed as a conversation on her priorities for its year hosting Apec, climate and sustainability, Covid-19 response and recovery and New Zealand's hopes for United States' engagement in the region.
The host of the discussion was the chamber's executive vice-president and head of international relations Myron Brilliant.