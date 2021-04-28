Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Watch: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after US Chamber of Commerce appearance

Quick Read
Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks after US Chamber appearance

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks after US Chamber appearance

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is preparing to speak to New Zealand media after a Zoom conference session with the US Chamber of Commerce.

She took part in the event from the Auckland CBD. It was billed as a conversation on her priorities for its year hosting Apec, climate and sustainability, Covid-19 response and recovery and New Zealand's hopes for United States' engagement in the region.

Read More

The host of the discussion was the chamber's executive vice-president and head of international relations Myron Brilliant.

Myron Brilliant, the executive vice-president of the US Chamber of Commerce. Photo / Supplied
Myron Brilliant, the executive vice-president of the US Chamber of Commerce. Photo / Supplied