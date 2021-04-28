Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
WorldUpdated

Is there a war coming between China and the US?

7 minutes to read
The post-World War II order is being challenged now more than ever. Photo / AP

The post-World War II order is being challenged now more than ever. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Thomas L. Friedman

OPINION:

If you're looking for a compelling beach read this summer, I recommend the novel "2034," by James Stavridis, a retired admiral, and Elliot Ackerman, a former Marine and intelligence officer. The book is about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.