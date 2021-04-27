Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: Five Eyes fuss ignores the lessons of history

5 minutes to read
Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Andrew Warner

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Andrew Warner

NZ Herald
By: Richard Prebble

OPINION:

The border crossing between Israel and Lebanon is on a coastal road on the edge of cliffs that plunge into the Mediterranean. I was there to meet a member of the UN Fiji peacekeepers.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.