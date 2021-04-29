Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
WorldUpdated

Biden calls for US to enter a new superpower struggle

7 minutes to read
"We have to prove democracy still works," Biden told the US Congress in his speech this week. Photo / AP

"We have to prove democracy still works," Biden told the US Congress in his speech this week. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: David E. Sanger

President Joe Biden justified his broad vision to remake the US economy as the necessary step to survive long-run competition with China, a foot race in which the United States must prove not only that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.