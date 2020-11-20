Watch: Impatient driver's insane manoeuvre on SH23 between Raglan, Hamilton

A motorist who captured a near-miss with an impatient driver on a notoriously dangerous road has slammed the driver's "reckless" actions and police say the drivers actions are not safe.

The incident took place earlier this week on State Highway 23 between Raglan and Hamilton.

"I was travelling home after work along a highway notorious for vehicle accidents, especially for those less experienced and those who don't know that road," the dashcam owner told the Herald.

"As I approached a slow vehicle bay there were a line of us doing the speed limit. In front the red car you see me following and behind me a grey car and a white car behind that."

But as the end of the slow vehicle bay approached, another driver chose to overtake on the left in a last-ditch manoeuvre that narrowly avoided a collision.

"As I get to the merge sign the blue Subaru suddenly appears to my left and cuts in front of me at the merging point, then overtakes the red car in front of me as well.

"Keeping in mind it's a slow vehicle bay and as none of us were driving slow or holding up traffic there was no need to pull to the left. I did not see him in my rear view.

"The way this person sped past us in the wrong lane demonstrated a recklessness and complete disregard for not only his own safety but that of those who had the misfortune of travelling with him along that stretch of road.

"And I say travelling with him because though we are individual cars, he is essentially in my car with me. My ability to get home safe at night is relative and dependant on the experience, values, concern and care this person has for anyone else he travels the road with.

"We were lucky nothing else went wrong or that I didn't merge sooner. I guess I should be glad he also didn't pull straight out in front of the other vehicle travelling towards us."

A police spokesperson told the Herald the "actions of drivers in this video are not safe driving behaviour".

With summer and the festival season near, traffic on roads will increase and motorists need to have more patience.

"If a road you're travelling has two lanes, keep left unless passing.

Remember that if you're overtaking, do so somewhere safely, on the right, where there is sufficient visibility ahead of you to fully complete the manoeuvre."

"The actions of drivers in this video are not safe driving behaviour, and we would remind people who notice on our roads to call *555 to report it. If the behaviour is immediately endangering other motorists, call 111."