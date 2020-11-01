Man records horrifying near-miss on Huia Road in West Auckland

A dashcam has captured the horrifying moment a man came within inches of death on a West Auckland road.

The incident occurred on Huia Rd in West Auckland, near the bridge over the Lower Nihotupu Dam, at 10.30am on Sunday.

Warren Field was heading to work when a speeding car crossed the centre line and narrowly missed him, with his onboard camera recording the whole incident.

The treacherous stretch of road has seen its fair share of crashes over the years and Warren Field says he came within inches of being a statistic.

"It's as close as you can get to being in a head-on collision without actually being in one,"

Field said.

Field added that the car came within 30cm of his, and he estimated it was travelling at least 90km/h when it passed, 20km/h above the speed limit.

He said he had seen plenty of "loose" driving on the road but said that the near-miss was "by far the worst I've seen".

The moment the two cars nearly collided. Photo / Supplied

"He could see me the whole way. I saw him beginning the manoeuvre and I thought 'there's no way he's going to keep going through with it'.

"And then he just kept coming and I was like 'Oh my God, he's actually gonna do this'."

Field said he immediately braked hard to avoid the collision and didn't get a look at the driver.

"I was too busy trying not to die," he said.

Field told the Herald he immediately pulled over and went into shock, revealing that the cliche was true for him and his life and loved ones flashed before his eyes.

Field said he was alone in the car but regularly travels the road with his children and questioned whether the driver was thinking of anyone but himself.

He said the man needed to "chill out" and consider the tragic consequences that his actions could have.

The Herald has contacted police for comment.