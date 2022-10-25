Dramatic footage shows police intervening in an attempted car jack on a busy west Auckland motorway off-ramp. Video / Izzy Gunn

Dramatic footage has captured the moment police officers prevent an attempted carjacking on a busy West Auckland motorway off-ramp.

A motorist has described witnessing the dramatic scene unfold, with a man pulled from a car in front of her at traffic lights before being arrested.

"It was 2pm, Eagle helicopter was also circling above the area really low," said the motorist who did not want to be named.

"We stopped at the off-ramp intersection to turn right towards Pt Chevalier when four police cars blocked off the intersection and pulled the occupant out of the car in front of us and arrested him.

"They then instructed the driver of that car to follow them back to the station."

A man attempting a carjacking on a busy West Auckland motorway off-ramp was apprehended by the police on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

The motorist said when she reached the Pt Chevalier and Great North Rds intersection ahead, she passed a crashed car on the left side of the road

"Three other unmarked police cars had surrounded it and the police had chased the occupants over the fence onto the St Francis Primary soccer fields.

"We then turned left onto Pt Chev Rd and saw more police cars had rammed another car off the road directly in front of the Dominos.

"They had subdued the occupants and were taking notes."

A police spokesperson said one person was arrested following an incident in Pt Chevalier on Sunday.

"Around 1.50pm, police observed a vehicle of interest and monitored its movements in the area.

"It left the area upon seeing police, and Eagle has provided overheard observations."

The vehicle was spiked and eventually came to a stop on Great North Rd, where police allege the driver has attempted to flee and enter the vehicle of a member of the public, the spokesperson said.



"A 29-year-old male was subsequently apprehended and taken into custody.

"He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today."

As the matter is before to courts, police were unable to provide further comment.