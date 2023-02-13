Cyclone Gabrielle leaves Coromandel roads flooded with ‘metres of water, absolutely impassable’. Video / Matthew Davison

Incredible footage of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle in the Coromandel has captured roads and entire paddocks inundated by floodwaters, houses surrounded by it and trees blocking streets.

The video, taken around Hahei and Tairua in the eastern Coromandel today, shows streams bursting their banks and swamping roads, leaving them “impassable”.

Follow the latest Cyclone Gabrielle coverage here.

While trying to travel to Hahei, Matthew Davison recorded scenes of carnage around the district and was forced to turn back because he couldn’t get through the torrents which had submerged roads.

“I was just trying to get there [to Hahei] but the roads were under probably, I’d say, metres of water,” Davison told the Herald.

Two people wade through waist-high water after abandoning their car on the road to Hahei. Photo / Matthew Davison

Flooding at Tairua on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Matthew Davidson

“There were cars abandoned on the roads - people getting out of the cars which were trapped in the water. It’s not a good situation.”

Davison said it was “impossible” for vehicles to traverse Hahei Beach Rd, the main road into the tiny settlement - even for his four-wheel drive.

“There’s a lot of flooding in Tairua. Streams have burst their banks everywhere,” he said.

“You can’t see the roads your driving on. The Tairua River has just become a huge lake of floodwater now.”

Flooding at Tairua on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Matthew Davison

A brown, discoloured Tairua River can be seen in the video with debris such as snapped tree branches carried along by a vicious current.

Water can be seen lapping at doorsteps - while cars forded the main street through Tairua, creating wakes in the floodwater as they passed by the shops and businesses.

A large tree can be seen toppled across a road, completely uprooted.

Davison said his journey to Hahei had been hampered, and he was turning around to stay at Whitianga.

“You’ve got to be pretty alert out there. I hope [everyone’s] okay. It’s a very very difficult situation for people,” he said.























