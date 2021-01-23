Watch: Car on fire Southwestern motorway, Auckland

A car is on fire on the Southwestern motorway in Auckland.

The flames have engulfed the car just south of the Waterview Tunnel.

One passing motorist told the Herald when they turned a corner on the road they were met with a "wall of grey haze".

"We couldn't see anyone standing near it, but two cars were parked further up the road," he said.

"It can't have been on fire for long, it looked to have started near the front and made its way backwards in the vehicle, but there were no fire trucks there. It was an impressive sight."

A police spokeswoman said they had been alerted and were responding.