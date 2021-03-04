Warning as severe thunderstorms hit top and bottom of Hawke's Bay

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and hail. Photo / Paul Taylor

Severe thunderstorms have been detected by an official weather radar in northern and southern parts of Hawke's Bay.

Between 3.45pm and 4.14pm MetService issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Central Hawke's Bay and Wairoa.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said in the past couple of hours a few large thunderstorms have developed, there is also significant rainfall and hailing in these areas.



"One is moving towards Mahia Peninsula and has travelled over Wairoa," he said.

"Another thunderstorm is hanging over Porangahau which has experienced rain, hail and numerous lightning flashes."

Hines said other parts of Hawke's Bay need to stay alert.

"The entire area is still under a severe thunderstorm watch which means the atmospheric conditions are still ripe for more thunderstorms to form through to the evening," he said.



MetService had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hastings and Rangitikei districts at 3.05pm.

At 2.52 pm, their weather radar had also detected severe thunderstorms near the northern Ruahine Range and Kereru.

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous," the meteorologist said.

"Hail can cause damage to crops, orchards and vines and may make driving conditions hazardous."

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.

This warning is due to be updated or lifted after 5pm on March 4, on Thursday.