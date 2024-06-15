Gisborne Thistle's Junior Jimmy grimaces as he is tackled by a New Plymouth Rangers player in a Central Federation League match in Gisborne last weekend. Thistle host Peringa United today. Photo / Paul Rickard

It’s business as usual for Gisborne Thistle as they prepare for their home game against Peringa United at Childers Road Reserve today.

“Business as usual” means up to a third of the squad unavailable because of injury, illness or prior commitment.

Electrinet Thistle coach Tam Cramer is frustrated he hasn’t been able to put out a first-choice squad of 16 since this year’s competition started, but he acknowledges that many other teams in Central Football’s Federation League have the same problem.

Central midfielder Matt McVey gave him plenty of notice that he would not be available today, but “four or five” other squad members are in doubt because of illness or injury that could not have been foreseen.

Cramer said he would leave his decision on a starting line-up as long as he could, in case any of the injured or ill recovered enough to play.

“I think that when we get a fully fit first-choice 16, we will be even more competitive than we are now,” he said.

Striker Jimmy Somerton was not one of those in doubt yesterday.

“He was sick last week but was still dangerous against New Plymouth Rangers,” Cramer said.

Rangers won 4-3.

“He hit the bar with a good right-footed shot and his distribution brought other people into the game. The fact that three other players got on the scoresheet is good because it means we are not relying as heavily on Jimmy for goals. He’s obviously a weapon, though.”

Cramer said that although the team were scoring more goals now, they were leaking them, too.

“It’s a matter of tweaking things at the back. If we can stop conceding silly goals, we’ll win games.”

Having players unavailable for training made it harder to work on specific match situations but they just had to get on with it, he said.

“One of the things I have tried to instil in the team is that because we have so many young players, we have to trust them (to do the job).”

Thistle lie sixth in the nine-team league, with six points from two wins and five losses. New Plymouth-based Peringa have four points from a win, a draw and four losses. Their position is similar to that of Rangers before last week’s game . . . their goals-against tally (12) is equal-fourth-best in the competition (Thistle’s is 33) while their goals-for tally (6) is the lowest (Thistle’s is 10).

But as has been evident from the start of the league this season, all teams have the capacity to surprise. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.