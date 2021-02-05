Waitangi Weekend: Your guide to weather and events

Another sweltering weekend will see plenty cooling off at the beach. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Bust out your sunhats, togs and boogie boards because Waitangi weekend is set to be a cracker throughout the country.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said the outlook was for a dry weekend in all the main centres with light winds and warm temperatures.

The south of the country was again expected to record the highest temperatures with the mercury set to hit 30 today and 31C tomorrow in Alexandra.

Wanaka can expect a scorching 29C today and Queenstown would reach 29.

If you're in Gore tomorrow prepare for an unusually warm day. Best said the area was in for a high of 24C - 5C higher than usual.

On Monday the balmy weather extends further up the South Island. Kaikoura can expect 25C, Ashburton and Christchurch will get a high of 28, Gore climbs to 25 and Invercargill is predicted to be 8C hotter than usual at 26C.

"That's a consequence of a low coming in over the Tasman Sea and very strong northwesterly winds generating those warm temperatures, bringing warm air down from the subtropics," Best said.

As for the North Island, the weekend promises to be more bearable while remaining warm.

Auckland is set to reach 25C all weekend and Wellington sits on 21-22 , Napier at 22-23C and Taumarunui as high as 27 or 28.

Isolated showers were expected today in the southeast, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Buller, the Marlborough coast and Banks Peninsula.

On Sunday the only showers were predicted on Northland's east coast and inland Southland while on Monday rain was expected to develop around Fiordland and spread to Westland and parts of Southland.

What's On

Celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi

In Wellington head along to Te Wharewaka at 10am today and then to Waitangi Park from noon to enjoy toi, kai and waiata or in Banks Peninsula enjoy family activities, at the Okains Bay Museum Waitangi Day Commemorations. If you're in Dunedin check out the Waitangi Day Whānau Festival in the Octagon from 11am today. Auckland's largest Waitangi events, the Waitangi ki Ōkahu and Waitangi ki Manukau festivals, were cancelled last week because of the recent case of Covid-19 community transmission.

Head to Motat to experience the wonder of bubbles. Photo / File

Bubble Weekend

Take your kids along to Motat any time this weekend to introduce them to science while experiencing the magic of bubbles. Catch them, pop them, and even get inside a giant bubble.

Music in Parks

Don't miss out on this summer's Music in Parks line-up. DJ Granti and the youth Stand Up, Stand Out showcase will be performing at Clendon Skate park from 1pm tomorrow.

Enjoy Kiwi classic Whale Rider at Films in Aotea Square this weekend. Photo / File

Summer in the Square

If movies are more your thing, enjoy a balmy summer evening watching Whale Rider in Aotea Square tomorrow from 4pm.

Learn more about Team New Zealand and the America's cup at the Maritime Museum. Photo / Michael Craig

America's Cup

If you're missing the on the water action, roam the America's Cup village on Auckland's viaduct or visit the Maritime Museum to learn more about the boats through the Blue Water, Black Magic family trail and exhibition.