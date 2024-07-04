The council said there would “likely be insufficient flow in the river to keep a new opening in place” if work had started earlier.
Local contractor Pryde Contracting was put on standby on the Friday before the floods to open the bar, but did not get the go-ahead until Monday afternoon. Pryde mobilised equipment to the site on Monday afternoon and began work on Tuesday.
HBRC chair Hinewai Ormsby told RNZ “I guess we can all agree that if the mouth could have been opened earlier, there would have been far less impact on those communities who are quite vulnerable”.
Pryde Contracting’s Hamish Pryde told RNZ, in his opinion, “when you are dealing with people’s houses and livelihoods with flooding there should be a greater margin of error and should be more erring on the side of safety”.
However, “it is not really for me to decide whether that was a fair call” around the timing, he said.
Wairoa mayor Craig Little has publicly called for HBRC to apologise to the community.
Little claimed the bar at the river mouth should have been opened days before the event, and “the regional council listening to the wrong people has caused catastrophic and unnecessary damage to our township”.
“Our community has asked for and needs an apology, and I have made the request, yet we have not received an apology from the regional council despite it now being a week after the flooding,” he said.
“The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is responsible for the river mouth management.”