State Highway 1 south of Tīrau has re-opened following a serious two-vehicle crash this morning.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash between SH5 and Webster Rd around 9.15am.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident on State Highway 1 in Tīrau and responded with two ambulances.
“Three patients were assessed at the scene and then later taken to hospital – one in a minor condition and two in a serious condition.”
