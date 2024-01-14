Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Waikato: State Highway 1 re-opens after serious crash south of Tīrau

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to a crash between SH5 and Webster Rd around 9.15am.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to a crash between SH5 and Webster Rd around 9.15am.

State Highway 1 south of Tīrau has re-opened following a serious two-vehicle crash this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash between SH5 and Webster Rd around 9.15am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident on State Highway 1 in Tīrau and responded with two ambulances.

“Three patients were assessed at the scene and then later taken to hospital – one in a minor condition and two in a serious condition.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand