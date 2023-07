A crash involving three vehicles has cut State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge down to one lane this afternoon.

Police received reports shortly before 1pm about the crash in Waikato, east of the Rahu Rd intersection.

Initial indications are that there have been minor injuries, police said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and are asked to avoid the area if possible while the crash is cleared.

More to come