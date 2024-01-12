A man is facing serious charges after the incidents in rural Waikato.

A road worker has been critically injured after being hit by a car driven “at speed” through a Waikato work site yesterday, police say.

The incident, just after midday, followed an altercation at a nearby business in which police believe the driver had threatened and assaulted staff.

The driver was in an SUV when the road worker was struck, police said in a statement.

“Roading contractors were working in Dunlop Rd, Waharoa, with safety measures in place, when a white Haval SUV drove through the work site at speed, striking one of the roading crew.

“Police believe that the driver of the vehicle had been involved in an altercation at a nearby commercial premises a short time earlier, where he had threatened and assaulted staff prior to driving off at speed.”

A man had since been arrested and was due to appear in Hamilton District Court today, police said.

The 28-year-old is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, threatening to kill and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

However, police still want to hear from anyone with information.

“Police are appealing for any witnesses in the area at the time that saw the [road worker] incident or the white Haval to please get in touch, and quote event number P057394166.”

In February 2019, Rotorua men Haki Hiha, David Eparaima and Dudley Soul Raroa were killed when a truck veered off State Highway 2 at Matatā.

It shunted another truck that rolled into a culvert where the Higgins crew were working.

Three road crew were killed while at work in 2019, from left, Haki Hika, David Eparaima and Dudley Soul Raroa.

Tauranga man David Cox, who was driving the truck that caused the crash, pleaded guilty to three charges of careless driving causing death.

He was ordered to pay $21,000 in emotional harm reparations, complete 250 hours’ community work and was disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Fletcher Construction subsidiary Higgins was fined $270,000 and ordered to pay more than $494,000 in reparations to the three men’s whānau after the company pleaded guilty to health and safety at work failings described by Judge David Cameron as a “significant departure from industry standards”.

