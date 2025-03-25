Waikato lawyer Paul Fisher confronted protesters in Cambridge on Saturday. Photo / C4Pal

The protest was organised by the group Cambridge for Palestine, but is overseen by the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa.

Its chairman, activist John Minto, said he had sent Fisher an email requesting to meet to have an informed discussion about the Israel - Palestine conflict.

“It’s clear he’s got the wrong end of the stick somewhere,” Minto said.

He told NZME he believed “Mr Fisher is someone who is just blind to what Israel is doing in the most appalling way”.

“What he said was utterly appalling.”

Minto said that he wouldn’t be making a complaint to the Law Society but was aware others had and hoped the organisation would be following up with Fisher.

In the video Fisher can be seen repeatedly calling protesters “anti-Semitic pigs”.

“Shame on you,” Fisher yells multiple times, appearing to focus his anger on what appears to be an elderly man.

“Where were you on October 7?” he asks, which is the day that Hamas and several other Palestinian militant groups launched an armed attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1205 people, mostly civilians.

Paul Fisher. Photo / LinkedIn

The video has garnered over 9000 comments and been shared widely across social media.

Some of the commenters are in support of Fisher sharing his opinion while others are upset by his actions.

One of those who reposted the video is former Herald columnist and law student who writes about Palestinian issues, Shaneel Lal.

Lal said they were going to make a complaint to the Law Society and knew people who had already done so.

“This man was fuming,” Lal said, “He was literally foaming at the mouth.”

Fisher directed most of his anger towards one elderly protester. Photo / C4Pal

“It brings the legal profession into disrepute,” Lal said.

“The Law Society has the mandate to investigate this, and they should.”

Angela Sylvia is a member of protest group Palestine Waikato and has made a complaint about Fisher’s conduct.

“His behaviour is not becoming of someone who represents the law,” she said.

Fisher, who is a partner at law firm Clancy Fisher Oxner & Bryant, is based in Tokoroa.

He has not responded to requests for comment by NZME.

Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.