An enraged Waikato-based lawyer has been captured on video yelling at pro-Palestinian protesters and calling them “anti-Semitic pigs”.
In a 40-second long video that has been widely shared on social media Paul Fisher can be seen standing on the road and repeatedly screaming at a small group of protesters, to the point spit flies from his mouth.
His actions, which are believed to have occurred in Cambridge on Saturday, have shocked many people, with some going as far as to make formal complaints about him to the Law Society.
Neither Fisher nor his law firm have responded to requests for comment today, nor has the New Zealand Law Society confirmed whether complaints have been received.
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.