New Zealand

Waikato crashes: One dead another seriously injured as emergency services respond to two crashes

NZ Herald
Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / File

A person has died and another is seriously injured following a grisly crash in Tirau this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene, and State Highway 1 is expected to remain closed for some time.

Emergency services were called to the collision about 3.12pm.

Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed the highway was closed and would likely remain so with diversions in place until tomorrow morning due to a "significant" chemical spill.

Meanwhile two choppers, four ambulances and two rapid response vehicles are responding to a different crash on Rodda Rd, Rangiriri in the Waikato District.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision at about 4.10pm and the road has been closed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid both areas.

