'Extremely distressing': Person kidnapped, forced to withdraw cash from ATM

Two people are seriously injured after a late night crash in New Windsor. Video / Hayden Woodward

Two people are seriously injured after a late night crash in New Windsor. Video / Hayden Woodward

A person was kidnapped and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM in an "extremely distressing" incident in Auckland overnight.

A man was arrested after crashing a car with the kidnapping victim inside at the intersection of Richardson and Maioro Rds in New Windsor.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson said the man drove the victim from a Methuen Rd address in New Windsor to a nearby ATM and forced them to withdraw cash.

Police responded around 11pm.

The man's vehicle was spotted by the police eagle helicopter on Stoddard Rd and failed to stop after officers were deployed.

Two people were transported to Auckland City Hospital following the collision in New Windsor overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Not long after, the man collided with another vehicle driven by a member of the public at the intersection of Richardson and Maioro Roads.

Pictures show the front of a BMW completely smashed in with debris strewn all around it while it appears a Mercedes Benz has crashed through a fence.

"The offender then attempted to run from the scene, but was quickly apprehended by attending staff," Anderson said.

The 20-year-old man is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

A black Mercedes Benz crashed through this fence. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He will appear on a number of charges in relation to the kidnapping, including unlawfully taking a vehicle, aggravated robbery, threatening to kill and dangerous driving.

Anderson said the victim received minor injuries and was taken to hospital with an arm injury. The member of the public driving the other car sustained minor injuries in the crash and is currently receiving medical treatment.

"As the seriousness of these charges indicate, this was an extremely distressing incident for all those involved," said Anderson.

"We are still in the early stages of our investigation and want to reassure the community we are not looking for anyone else in relation to last night's events."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 105 and to quote the file number 220926/7713.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.