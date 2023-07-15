Ferry operator Fullers is on the receiving end of a protest in Waiheke.

Frustrations at Waiheke’s ferry service have reached boiling point as Waiheke locals prepare to protest the “overpriced and unreliable” service this weekend.

Mana whenua, community members and business owners are gathering at Matiatia Bay to protest against the Fullers360 ferry service this Sunday, July 16 from 10am.

The recent 19 per cent price hike makes the Waiheke ferry the most expensive in the world per km, the protesters claim.

“These changes have forced people into choosing between groceries for the week, or hospital care,” the letter from community group Fairer Ferry Fares said.

“From our community reaching their families and businesses have noticed a huge downturn in foot traffic as the island is no longer a financially accessible visit from Auckland. There can be no destination tourism without an affordable ferry.”

Passengers are now paying up to $59 for a return ticket to Waiheke Island, and $50 for residents, after a price increase came into effect over the first weekend of July.

Those are peak-hour prices for standard adult tickets, which can be bought online for $4 cheaper.

“Waiheke residents are being held to ransom by private profit over community wellbeing and fair fares.

“Waiheke Island is more than just a playground for the rich and privileged, we are a community and have the right to have accessible and affordable access to public transport. It is unacceptable that a private company has such control over, what should be, a public asset,” the letter from Fairer Ferry Fares said.

More than 50 complaints had been made to the Commerce Commission by March this year over Fullers360′s ferry services.

“We have had three boatloads of people waiting in queues some weekends,” a statement from locals read. “We have had an 80-year-old asleep on the benches on the wharf as he couldn’t afford accommodation in Auckland city.

“We have people miss [flights], operations, dental appointments, trains, weddings, funerals, family reunions and be late for work regularly. If we can’t catch Fullers we have to swim to Auckland.”

The residents also take issue with being excluded from the public transport subsidies Labour announced in their wellbeing Budget.

“The subsidies Waiheke have been excluded from are children between 5-12 ride free on public transport, discounted fares for up to 25 years old, plus 50 per cent off travel for community services cards, our most vulnerable community members.”

The residents want the Minister of Transport Kiri Allan to bring Waiheke into Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM) under Auckland Transport (AT) before the election.

The protest will be a peaceful, family-friendly event with speakers and music and at sea with a kayak flotilla directly next to the Fullers Ferry service, the group said.

“We are encouraging community members and allies to bring signs, banners, guitars, songs, orca and other ocean-themed costumes, family, tamariki and friends to show their support.”

Music performances include DJ Brooklyn & MJ Phair at Matiatia Bay and then The Planters will be playing at Ahipao.

Fullers360 has been contacted for comment.

