Massive queues waiting to catch the ferry to Waiheke Island from Auckland City. Photo / Dean Purcell

More than 50 complaints have been made to the Commerce Commission over Fullers360′s ferry services to and from Waiheke Island.

It comes after a statement was released from a collective group of Waiheke residents who says they have had enough of the disruptions to the service.

“We have had three boatloads of people waiting in queues some weekends,” the statement read. “We have had an 80-year-old asleep on the benches on the wharf as he couldn’t afford accommodation in Auckland city.

“We have people miss [flights], operations, dental appointments, trains, weddings, funerals, family reunions and be late for work regularly. If we can’t catch Fullers we have to swim to Auckland.”

A spokesperson from the Commerce Commission confirmed they had received 64 complaints regarding Fullers ferries – 53 of which reference Waiheke Island.

“We are currently assessing the information provided, including the nature of the allegations and whether they potentially raise a concern under the laws that we enforce,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement to the Herald, Fullers360 pushed back at the claims of the group and blamed the Government, explaining the national shortage of marine crew in New Zealand has been impacting operators across the country for some time.

“The skills shortage we face is a direct result of immigration settings,” a spokesperson for Fullers360 said.

“We are desperately short [of] approximately 60 skilled marine crew (variety of positions) and have been for over a year now. We have the boats, just not the crew to operate them.”

The spokesperson explained Fullers360 is aware of the “flow-on effect” on customers and is doing its best to find long and short-term solutions to the problems.

“Pleasingly, we are in continual conversations with central government to get roles in the maritime sector included in the public transport sector agreement and provide a fast-track pathway to residency,” they said.

They confirmed there have been reduced ferry services across the entire Auckland ferry network.

“We’ve reduced the number of crews/vessels allocated to Auckland Transport contracted routes so that we we’re able to continue operating at least four vessels on the Waiheke service at any one time,” they said.

They also confirmed they had not been approached by the Commerce Commission about the complaints.

Auckland Council was approached for comment by the Herald but did not reply.



