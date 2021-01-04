Wacky weather: More than 7000 lightning strikes, 8C below average in places, and more

More than 7000 lightning strikes were recorded in the first weekend of the year. Photo / File

More than 7000 lightning strikes were recorded in the first weekend of the year and forecasters have issued fresh severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of the North Island.

There's been weird and wacky weather in 2021 so far.

Nearly 30 per cent of the yearly average rainfall - over 120mm - has already fallen in Alexandra and the temperature was 8C below average in Queenstown and Wānaka.

The dry regions of Northland, Auckland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty were doused with rain over the weekend too, with upwards of 25mm falling per hour at times.

It comes as a severe thunderstorm watch for northern and eastern Waikato, inland Bay of Plenty, Taupō, inland parts of Gisborne, and northern Hawke's Bay has been issued this afternoon.

It's a "rinse and repeat" of Sunday for Hawke's Bay, where 602 lightning strikes hit the region between midday and 5pm yesterday.

MetService issued the watch which extends from 3pm through to 10pm, warning that localised downpours could reach 25-40mm/h.

Some chunky showers are starting to pop up around central North Island 🌧 Keep and eye on the radar at https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/BGHPB7UZEv — MetService (@MetService) January 4, 2021

"These thunderstorms will be accompanied by localised heavy rain and possibly small hail," the forecaster says.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said thunderstorms are localised: one place can get drenched and 1km down the road it can be fine.

"It's impossible to forecast exactly the co-ordinates a thunderstorm will hit ahead of time, they are too erratic for that," he said.

According to Adams, it's only when they form that they can track the storm and issue a warning if necessary.

Adams said warm subtropical air is being pulled down by a low-pressure weather system over the South Island, bringing warm and humid air to the region – which "adds fuel to the thunderstorms".

However, Adams added the risk of thunderstorms will reduce as the week progresses.