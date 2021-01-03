Woman's body discovered in Pakuranga Heights. Police investigation launched

Police have launched an investigation after the woman's body was found in scrub. Photo / File

The body of a woman has been discovered in scrub near the Tāmaki River in Pakuranga Heights, east Auckland.

The body was found yesterday just before 2pm near Waikaremoana Place and police have launched an investigation.

A police spokeswoman says the death is being treated as unexplained.

Waikaremoana Place is a short street which backs on to the Tāmaki River, which is mostly an estuarial arm of the Hauraki Gulf.

Google Maps shows the river running east towards Botany Downs with pockets of bush and trees dotted alongside the river edge.

The entrance to Riverhills School is also found on Waikaremoana Place.

The spokeswoman says there have been no updates in the investigation since last night.