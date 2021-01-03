Weather: Fine spells and showers for many, but thunderstorms possible for central North Island

The weather rolls up the harbour as people play beach volley ball at Browns Bay, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A mostly sunny day awaits many parts of the country today - but a few showers are also on the cards and the possibility of a thunderstorm.

Aucklanders are waking up to a fine and warm day. The temperature was about 18C just before 8am.

But some cloudy periods are also forecast for the City of Sails, as well as a few showers later this morning.

The MetService says there is a possibility of heavy rain this afternoon, but those showers are expected to clear by evening.

Plans to get outside tomorrow before heading back to work Tuesday? Have a look at the forecast for rain, UV, wind as well as current sea surface temperatures.



Specific forecast locations ➡️ https://t.co/WIN2hPP36o pic.twitter.com/ejBW5jSOiv — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 3, 2021

A whopping 25C high is set for Auckland and a hot night awaits those in the city as well, thanks to an overnight low of 16C.

Scattered showers are expected in parts of the North Island, excluding Horowhenua and Wellington, and isolated thunderstorms and hail are possible south of Auckland.

Thunderstorms possible in central North Island

It will be a good day for a movie for those holidaying in Rotorua, as showers are forecast today.

The MetService says those showers will become more frequent from this afternoon with possible thunderstorms and localised downpours in the mix.

Light winds are also on the forecast and people will be happy to know conditions are expected to clear by tonight.

Similar weather is expected in Taupō, where the temperature is set to reach about 22C at its peak. An overnight low of 12C is on the cards.

It is a little chilly in Wellington early on, with the temperature at 15.9C about 8am.

But save for some morning and evening cloud, a fine day is expected in the capital.

Further south, a beautiful day awaits those in Marlborough and Nelson; while people in Buller and Westland can also expect the same - albeit with a few morning showers.

The same fine weather is forecast in and around Canterbury, but there will be a few showers inland from this afternoon.

"Long sunny spells" are promised by the MetService for those in Otago, Southland and Fiordland. Cloudy periods are, however, expected and there will be some isolated showers.