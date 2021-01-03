Hawke's Bay hit by 602 lightning strikes on Sunday, another severe thunderstorm warning today

Lightning over Hastings in October, 2019. Photo / Warren Buckland

More than 600 lightning strikes were recorded across Hawke's Bay on Sunday, and there's more coming.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for northern Hawke's Bay from 2pm to 10pm on Monday, with forecasters warning travellers to expect localised flooding, particularly in coastal areas.

It's a "rinse and repeat" of Sunday, where 602 lightning strikes hit the region between midday and 5pm and a severe thunderstorm warning was in place over almost the entire region.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said those moving around on Monday should be prepared for the conditions and should stay up-to-date with the latest warnings on the MetService's website.

Meterologist Tom Adams said thunderstorms are localised: one place can get drenched and 1km down the road it can be fine.

"It's impossible to forecast exactly the co-ordinates a thunderstorm will hit ahead of time, they are too erratic for that," he said.

According to the meteorologist, it's only when they form that they can track the storm and issue a warning if necessary.

Temperatures across the region will remain in the mid-20s throughout the week.

Hastings will reach a high of 26C today, Napier will be 24C, Waipukurau and Wairoa will get to 25C.

Adams said warm subtropical air is being pulled down by a low-pressure weather system over the South Island, bringing warm and humid air to the region – which "adds fuel to the thunderstorms".

However, Adams added the risk of thunderstorms will reduce as the week progresses.

Tuesday will be fine for Napier, Hastings and Wairoa – with Waipukurau potentially receiving the odd isolated shower.

On Wednesday, the region is forecast to have sunshine and temperatures between 24C and 27C.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be fine with light cloud and temperatures in the mid-20s across Hawke's Bay.