Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Victim veto on name suppression undermines criminal justice system - Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The Government and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith have ignored advice from multiple legal groups about what’s been called a potentially “dangerous” plan to give victims of sexual offending veto power on their abuser’s name suppression. Composite photo/ NZME

The Government and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith have ignored advice from multiple legal groups about what’s been called a potentially “dangerous” plan to give victims of sexual offending veto power on their abuser’s name suppression. Composite photo/ NZME

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

The Government is in danger of making a bad situation worse through its clumsy attempt to reform name suppression laws.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announced a proposal late last year to change the law so convicted sex offenders could not be granted permanent name suppression without the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand