Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Name suppression changes: Concern giving sex offence victims ‘veto’ on decisions could be ‘dangerous’

By &
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Are New Zealand's suppression laws outdated in wake of Grace Millane case? Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig
  • Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has pushed ahead with a proposal to change name suppression laws despite “strong concerns” from the legal community.
  • The plan to give victims of sexual offending the power to deny permanent name suppression for their abusers has drawn criticism from those providing official feedback to the Government.
  • Chief victims adviser Ruth Money supported the change, emphasising victim empowerment and agency.

The Government has ignored advice from multiple legal groups and its own officials about what’s been called a potentially “dangerous” plan to give victims of sexual offending veto power on their abuser’s name suppression.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announced a proposal late last year to change the law

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand