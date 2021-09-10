Vice-Chancellor behind Victoria University's controversial name change retires

Grant Guilford. Photo / File

The Vice-Chancellor behind Victoria University's controversial name change saga is set to retire.

In an email sent to staff and students, obtained by the Herald, Grant Guilford said he has decided to retire from his role at the university in March 2022.

"It has been a privilege to serve this great university and you, its staff and students. However, after what will be eight years as Vice-Chancellor, I feel it will be time for new leadership to build on our current momentum and take advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead."

Guilford led the charge to legally change Vic's name to the University of Wellington to eliminate confusion for potential overseas students. He was also concerned about other universities taking credit for work done at the Wellington campus.

"The achievements of our staff and students, and for that matter our city, can be attributed to other institutions and countries, dimming our international standing," Guildford has said.

But Education Minister Chris Hipkins vetoed the University of Victoria's plan to change its name.

The university has instead been pushing ahead with what it is calling a "brand refresh", which opponents have labelled a "name change by stealth".