Sir Brian Roche to leave City Rail Link board

Milestone day for Auckland: new tunnel boring machine launched. Video / City Rail Link

Sir Brian Roche has resigned from the board of City Rail Link (CRL), having been chair of the board since CRL Ltd was established in 2017.

He will continue to serve on the board until a replacement is found - likely around December.

CRL is tasked with delivering Auckland's new underground rail loop and new stations. It is one of the biggest infrastructure projects attempted in New Zealand in recent years.

Roche said that he was stepping away from the job now so that someone else could step in and see it through until CRL opens in 2024.

"The project has another few years to run and this is the time to get someone who can see it through to the end," Roche said.

Roche is one of Wellington's most popular voices on public sector boards. He was formerly the chief executive of New Zealand Post and has twice chaired Waka Kotahi-NZ Transport Agency. He will step away from his second stint on that board ends in 2022.

He was part of a panel that reviewed the Health System and the Covid-19 response last year.

He is currently leading a constant, rolling review of the Covid-19 response.

The CRL board is appointed by the two owners of the company, the Government and Auckland City Council.

CRL has recently encountered difficulties with getting skilled staff through the closed border.

It has also struggled as businesses around one of the largest construction sites on Auckland's Albert St have voiced concerns that construction was killing their businesses.