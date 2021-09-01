Warning after digger takes out Mackenzie country broadband

Photo / 123rf

The telco industry is warning construction workers and engineers to look before they dig following a Mackenzie country broadband outage.

"While we all love a digger, the problem arises when they dig things they shouldn't," says Telecommunications Forum CEO Paul Brislen, whose group represents Chorus, Spark, Vodafone, 2degrees, Vocus and other telcos.

"Yesterday, just outside Timaru, a digger cut through one of Chorus's cables knocking out service in the Mackenzie region for some customers."

As we move into level 3 and some contractors get back to work, it's important they remember to check for existing infrastructure before they dig, Brislen says.

"Fortunately, the beforeUdig website lets contractors and those planning work to check to see what's already in place. "

"There's even an app now so it's very easy to avoid digging up things that are essential services," he adds

"With so many people working remotely it's vital we keep the infrastructure to support them fully operational."

Immediate past history suggests that beforeUdig is not always eyeballed.

In April this year Chorus blamed a series of broadband outages in Auckland's CBD on blundering City Rail Link contractors. A fibre cable was eventually moved out of their reach.

And in May last year - when most of the country was also under Level 3 - Vodafone lost landline and mobile service to large parts of the central North Island after roadworkers cut a cable near Matamata - and around the same time contractors removing trees near Napier also sliced through some fibre.

"With alert Level 3 construction work back underway, and with shovel-ready projects likely to get started, we urge contractors to check before they dig at all times," Vodafone NZ infrastructure director Tony Baird said at the time.

That comment applies equally to today, Brislen says.