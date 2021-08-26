Spark, Vodafone customers lose broadband after Chorus problems

Image / 123rf

Spark and Vodafone customers lost broadband around Auckland from around 3pm this afternoon after problems with a Chorus exchange in Glenfield, a Chorus spokesman tells the Herald.

The spokesman said Chorus usual alerts had not displayed, but that the issue had now been resolved.

He said it appeared at this point that the issues had effected predominately Spark and Vodafone customers, but that it was possible other internet providers had been affected.

Although it was a Chorus issue behind the scenes, Vodafone copped it on social media,

On the telco's social media feed, a number of customers have complained about long wait times when they have attempted to get through to its helpdesk.

On its Twitter freed, Vodafone NZ replied to one customer, "Our apologies, some customers in the Auckland region are experiencing a loss of data. Our techs are investigating this and hope to resolve this ASAP. As soon as we have any further updates we will update here.

However, the page that link lead to still had minimal information around 5pm, when it read, in full:

"Auckland: Some broadband/fixed customers are reporting a loss of internet and data services. Our technical teams are working urgently to resolve this."

Earlier this week, Vodafone, Spark and 2degrees removed fixed-broadband caps as a lockdown relief measure.

However, this afternoon's technical problems were pegged on a Chorus UFB technical glitch rather than any issues with fixed-wireless overloading.

The new round of lockdowns has seen broadband use hit an all-time record.