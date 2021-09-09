Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: 'Devastating decision' made to cancel World of Wearable Arts

World of Wearable Art entrants at the 2019 show in Wellington. Photo / Stephen A'Court

This year's World of Wearable Art Awards Show has been cancelled, with organisers calling it a "devastating decision".

At the end of last month the call was made to postpone the show due to the current Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

Since then World of Wearable Arts (WOW) has been trying to secure new dates, but it has proved too difficult to reschedule an event of such scale.

In an email to ticket holders today WOW chief executive David Tingey and founder Dame Suzie Moncrieff said in the end they needed to face reality.

"The risks were just too high. So, despite the tireless efforts of all involved, it is with heavy hearts that today we confirm that we have had to make the devastating decision to cancel the 2021 WOW Awards Show season."

They said this year's show was designed to "blow away" all the cobwebs from 2020 and celebrate anew.

The decision to cancel has been made in close consultation with Wellington City Council and the region's economic development agency, Wellington NZ.

"Together we agreed that this decision to cancel would place WOW in the strongest position possible to ensure its success and sustainability for next year and into the future", Tingey and Moncrieff said.