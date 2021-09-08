Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Indira Stewart's emotional challenge to Grant Robertson over man's medical treatment

Breakfast host Indira Stewart challenges Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson over the handling of Tuala Tagaloa Tusani and his partner who struggled to receive hospital care while in MIQ. Video / TVNZ

Breakfast host Indira Stewart challenges Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson over the handling of Tuala Tagaloa Tusani and his partner who struggled to receive hospital care while in MIQ. Video / TVNZ

Breakfast presenter Indira Stewart teared up asking Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson about a man who struggled to get admitted to hospital after suffering severe Covid-19 symptoms.

She grilled Robertson about Tuala Tagaloa Tusani, a Covid-19 patient who spoke out about the difficulties he faced getting medical treatment in MIQ. The Pasifika community leader and his partner recently tested positive for the virus and were sent to the Novotel and Ibis Ellerslie quarantine facility to isolate.

Stewart was overcome by emotion as a clip played showing Tusani's struggles. He was set to join Breakfast this morning but Stewart said he was not well enough to come on air.

"It took five hours for an ambulance to arrive at MIQ, and by the time his partner arrived at hospital, she collapsed," she told Robertson.

"This is really a tough story to hear, and I just want to know is this acceptable to you?" she said, and it sounded like she briefly teared up.

Indira Stewart was emotional as she explained the plight of a Covid-19 patient to Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / TVNZ

"We talk about being kind, and kind response from the Government. So what's your response to the situation?"

Robertson said it was "extremely distressing to hear" that some Pasifika people were struggling to be admitted to hospital from MIQ.

"I didn't see the story last night but just to listen to that excerpt now, it's awful to listen to," Robertson told Breakfast.

"I can't explain it, Indira, I don't have any details or any information. All I can say is that it is a distressing thing to hear but we do have the facilities, the people rather, on-site in our facilities to support the health response of the people who are there."

He noted that 170,000 had gone through MIQ in the past 18 months and most had a good experience.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which runs MIQ facilities, has been asked for comment.

Last week Stewart faced a fiery Judith Collins on TVNZ's morning programme.

Collins was asked to comment on her call to attend Parliament in person - travelling to Wellington from her home in Auckland - despite the national lockdown.

The interview became heated as Stewart pressed her further on the decision, with Collins raising her voice and demanding the same questions be asked of the Prime Minister.

She fired up further when Stewart questioned whether she'd had a Covid-19 test before travelling.

"Why is this all about me today?" Collins exclaimed.

The pair proceeded to speak over each other for several minutes - Stewart trying to ask further questions on a range of subjects including the vaccine roll-out and the Pacific community and Collins trying to answer.

And they butted heads further when Stewart asked Collins what she had done to help the Pacific community in terms of the vaccine roll-out.

"You know fully well I am deeply involved in the Pacific community. My husband's Pasifika, I talk to him every day, and also I have contacts in the Pacific community," she said.