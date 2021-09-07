Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shares stunning wedding photos

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell became engaged in September last year after a year of dating. Photo / Getty Images

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell became engaged in September last year after a year of dating. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell tied the knot over the weekend. The 32-year-old Emily in Paris star took to Instagram to post photos from her wedding day, revealing she married Charlie, 38, in a romantic ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

Alongside a snap of them sharing a kiss on their wedding day, Collins wrote: "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣ (sic)"

In another behind-the-scenes snap from their wedding, McDowell is seen lovingly embracing his bride.

Collins wore a traditional white lace gown with a statement hooded cape finishing her timeless look.

Another photo of Collins, also shared on Instagram shows her with a stunning smile, clearly overjoyed on her big day. Collins captioned the sweet image: "Never been happier… (sic)"

In a separate photo, Collins described their romance as a fairytale that's been turned into her "forever reality".

Collins, who is the daughter of music star Phil Collins, wrote in a caption: "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start… (sic)"

McDowell - who got engaged to the actress in September last year - has also posted the same images on his own Instagram account.

The director wrote: "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins (sic)"

In another snap, shared by McDowell, the loved-up couple are seen sharing a kiss by a waterfall. The director, who is best known for 2014 comedy movie The One I

Love wrote: "This moment will forever play inside my head."

The newlyweds announced their engagement last September in Sedona, Arizona, with Collins showing off her ring on social media. They became engaged after just one year of dating.