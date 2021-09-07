Kylie Jenner confirms she is expecting baby number two with Travis Scott

Kylie posted a sweet video to Instagram of her showing her positive pregnancy test to partner Travis Scott. Video / Kylie Jenner via Instagram

Kylie Jenner has confirmed rumours she's expecting another baby.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, posted a sweet video to Instagram of her showing her positive pregnancy test to partner Travis Scott.

She captioned the video with a heart emoji and a pregnancy bump emoji.

The clip also shows her taking daughter Stormi with her to an ultrasound appointment and then Stormi giving her grandma Kris Jenner the photos from the scan.

"What is this ... are you pregnant?" Kris asks in disbelief.

"Stormi, we're gonna have a baby. This is one of the happiest days of my life."

Her family were quick to congratulate her on Instagram, with sister Kendall Jenner writing, "I can't handle it!"

Kim Kardashian commented, "Crying!!!" alongside several heart emojis.

It comes after reports she was "beyond excited" to be expecting a second child. Until now, sources have said she's been "enjoying" her pregnancy "in private", and can't wait to welcome a little brother or sister for Stormi, 3.

An insider said: "Kylie is a few months along.

The reality star has confirmed rumours she is pregnant with her second child. Photo / Getty Images

"She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will welcome her second tot with her on/off partner Scott, who is also the father of Stormi.

The source added to People magazine: "She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mum.

"She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

- Additional reporting, Bang! Showbiz