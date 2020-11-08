Van used in Napier ram raid found, money yet to be recovered

CCTV footage shows the van as it smashed into the front entrance of the Pettigrew Green arena. Photo / Supplied

Police have recovered the remnants of a stolen ATM and the vehicle used in a ram raid on Pettigrew Green Arena in Napier.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Kemsley, of Napier police, said they found the silver van, which was used to gain entry to the arena at about 2am on Sunday morning, on Sunday afternoon.

"It was parked at an orchard about 15 minutes south west of Napier."

The van was seen heading towards Springfield Road after the break-in.

The Pettigrew Green Arena entrance being boarded up on Sunday afternoon following the ram raid. Photo / Ian Cooper

While remnants of the ATM were found in the van, it wasn't until later that day that police found the internal housing that would normally contain the money on the outskirts of Napier, along Willowbank Ave.

"It had obviously been tampered with and all the money that was in it taken," Kemsley said.

He said the van, which had earlier been reported stolen, lost its sliding door in the ram raid and it was found at the arena.

"Obviously a grey van missing it's sliding door would stand out."

He said the investigation was still in the early investigation and police were working their way through the different phases.

He asked that anyone who saw anything suspicious around the Georges Dr Napier area between the hours of midnight and 1.30am and Gloucester St between 2am to 2.30am on Sunday, to contact him at the Napier police station.

"Police are currently following strong leads and any help from the public would be much appreciate.

"Any information received can be treated discreetly, alternatively it can be phone into 0800 Crimestoppers."